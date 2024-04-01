 EMVIE 2024: Wavemaker India And Mondelez India Foods Win Prestigious Award
EMVIE 2024: Wavemaker India And Mondelez India Foods Win Prestigious Award

Wavemaker India and Mondelez India Foods bagged big honours at the 2024 EMVIE Awards.

Team BrandSutraUpdated: Monday, April 01, 2024, 11:32 AM IST
article-image

At the 24th edition of the EMVIEs, The Advertising Club (TAC) set a new record with 35 agencies participating to submit 1892 entries, of which 471 entries were shortlisted. 

With 665 points, Wavemaker India was recognised as ‘The Best Media Agency of the Year’ and Mondelez India Foods with 440 points was declared as ‘The Best Media Client of the Year’.

Wavemaker India was also awarded the Grand EMVIE for Mondelez India’s Cadbury Celebrations - Cadbury #MyBirthdaySong. 

Mindshare bagged the EMVIE for Diversity Equality & Inclusion (DE&I) for Dove’s Stop The Beauty Test. 

