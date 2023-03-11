Emvie 2023: Wavemaker retains Agency of the Year crown, Mondelez snares top Client honour |

Wavemaker continued to make waves at the Emvies, reigning as Agency of the Year yet again at the 2023 edition, driven by work for client Mondelez which was adjudged Client of the Year.

Besides 18 Gold, 21 Silver and 26 Bronze trophies, the agency also bagged the Grand Emvie for ‘Not Just A Cadbury Ad 2.0’ for client Mondelez India.The agency had a net score of 630 points.

In a show dominated by GroupM agencies, In second place was Mindshare with 340 points followed by Essence Mediacom with 100 points.

Not Just A Cadbury Ad - 2

‘Not Just A Cadbury Ad - 2’ won Gold in several categories: Best Media Strategy - Consumer Products - Confectionary and Food; Best Digital Strategy; Best Media Innovation : Digital – Social Media; Best Media Innovation : Digital – Mobile / Handheld Devices; Best Media Innovation : Digital – Video; Best Media Innovation : Digital – Multiple Platform; Best Media Innovation : Best Use of Emerging Technology for a Media Solution; Best Media Innovation : Direct Marketing; Best Integrated Campaign : Consumer Products - Confectionary and Food; EMVIE for Good. The agency also took home the ‘Best Implementation Team of the Year’ for the same campaign.

Other Gold wins for Mondelez and Wavemaker were for ‘Proud Sponsors of Ground Staff’, ‘Silk Secret Messages’ and #GoodLuckGirls.

Proud Sponsors of Ground Staff

Secret Messages

#GoodLuckGirls

Asked for a reaction to the win, Ajay Gupte, CEO - South Asia, Wavemaker, said, “Grateful that the work done by the team is getting recognised at the highest levels. This is the second year in a row that Wavemaker has won Agency of the Year at the Emvies! I am very proud of each and every Wavemaker who has been consistently creating magic for our clients. Grateful to our amazing clients for supporting us and to the Ad Club for the Emvies which has been consistently recognising and rewarding great work being done in the industry.”

Mindshare won the ‘Best Media Buying Team of the Year’ for work on Unilever - Cracking "Deal-ightful" Experiences.

Wavemaker’s Lakshada Dali, Shreya Bhave, Neomi Desai Shah and Adityaojas Sharma took home the ‘Young EMVIE of the Year’ Awards.

While Mondelez took top client honours with 440 points, last year’s Client of the Year Hindustan Unilever followed with 155 points, with Netflix coming a close third with 145 points.

The Diversity Equality & Inclusion (DE&I) award presented by Google was awarded to Kinnect for Bausch & Lomb’s #LookOfLove.

Bausch and Lomb - #LookOfLove

Also among Gold winners was P&G’s ‘The Missing Chapter’ for brand Whisper entered by Essence Mediacom.

The Emvie awards, which focus on innovation, strategy, research and seamless Integration organised by The Advertising Club received 1469 entries this year, in its 23rd edition. A total of 26 agencies participated in the competition.. More than 1000 professionals from the media, marketing, advertising, and research fraternities witnessed a total of 29 Gold, 53 Silver and 55 Bronze winners being announced at the awards gala in Mumbai on 10th March.

Partha Sinha, President of The Advertising Club, said, “It is great to see this kind of energy at the EMVIEs. Each entry received was deserving and we encourage our industry folks to keep up this quality, which is par excellence. Many of the entries are of global standards and worthy of international acclaim. Many congratulations to all the winners for creating a mark at the Oscars’ of media awards once again.”

Aditya Swamy, Chairperson of EMVIE’s Committee, added, “It is very exciting and encouraging to know that each year, the quality of entries received only surpasses the previous editions of EMVIEs. Big congratulations to all the winners. We urge them to continue to put their best work forward and keep raising the bar.”