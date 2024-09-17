Deepak Advertising Garners International Acclaim

Deepak Advertising has received an international award for the third consecutive year for its unique creativity. The agency has been awarded the Summit International Creative Award 2024 for the 'Cement Slab Invitation' designed for the CREDAI Indore Conclave and Golden Brick Awards organized by CREDAI Indore Chapter last year.

Speaking about this M.D. of Deepak advertising Deepak Jetha said that, Unique and sustainable compared to the usual paper invitations, this invitation features laser-etched letters on a cement slab. Perfect for exchanging with an attractive customized packing box, this 'Cement Slab Invitation' can be treasured as a memento for a long time.The use of cement with its original texture in this invitation designed for CREDAI organization working in real estate sector makes it more relevant.

Deepak Advertising has also won the Summit International Creative Gold Award for the 'Silver Anniversary Box' designed to commemorate its 25th anniversary in 2022 and the 'Origami Art Brochure' designed for Scindia Kanya Vidyalaya, Gwalior in 2023.

President of Indore CREDAI Chapter, Mr. Sandeep Srivastava commented on this occasion - “This achievement is an example of dedication, creativity and innovation in the field of advertising. We were delighted to see innovative concepts like cement slab invitations specially designed for the National Convention of CREDAI Indore on 22nd August.

This invite helped in building our professional image at the national level and made that moment memorable. The idea of making invitations using cement sets a different standard of creativity because it is not just an invitation for anyone, it can kept as a memento.On behalf of the entire CREDAI family, I congratulate the agency on this achievement and hope that in future the agency will continue to benefit us with its best service.

Deepak Advertising has been committed to its clients for 27 years now and has won more than 185 national and international awards through its creativity like Agency of the Year Award 16 times, Summit International Award for the 5th time, Platinum Agency of the Year Award etc.

Last year, Deepak Advertising was highly appreciated as the creative partner of the NHAI (National Highway Authority of India) events chaired by the Prime Minister and the Vande Bharat Express launch event held in Madhya Pradesh.Considering these characteristics, this year also the agency has been re-empanelled by West Central Railway, North Western Railway and Vectus. It is noteworthy that Deepak Advertising is the only agency in Central India recognized by INS, Prasar Bharati and CBC.