Deadline Extension On The Dr Sandeep Goyal Creative Writing Workshop

IAA India Chapter and ETBrandEquity have announced an extension of the deadline for applications to the Dr Sandeep Goyal Creative Writing Workshop for brands. The extended deadline is November 11, 2024.

The workshop is open to creative professionals across agencies and brands and will be conducted by eminent advertising professional Josy Paul.

The workshop will be held at The Himalayan Writing Retreat from Nov 30th to Dec 4th.

Selected creative professionals will be provided an all-expenses-paid accommodation and training at the venue. They will have to bear only the travel costs to the workshop.

The workshop intends to create a supportive environment, encourage experimentation and risk-taking and provide constructive feedback.

The initiative is open to all creative professionals at ad agencies, and to participate industry executives have to write a short essay on the three topics provided in the QR Code.