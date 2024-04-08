Crowning For Sustainability: IAA Hosts 14th Edition Of Olive Crown Awards

On the 5th of April, The India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) hosted the 14th edition of its annual property, the Olive Crown Awards. The Olive Crown Awards acknowledge the work of individuals and corporations who have driven the message of sustainability or ‘green advertising’.

Awards were presented across 17 categories and winners included agencies like VML, Rediffusion Brand Solutions, Ogilvy, Between Consultancy, RK Swamy and Grey Advertising.

Times of India was awarded the ‘Green Brand of the Year’, while VML won ‘Green Agency Of The Year’, and the award for ‘Corporate Crusader Of The Year’ – Gold was bagged jointly by Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing Co. Ltd & The Times of India.

VML receiving the ‘Green Agency Of The Year’ trophy. | Sanjay Tambe

‘Green Campaign of the Year’ - Gold went to VML - for ‘#UnplasticIndia’ and eminent individuals, Padma Shri Jadav Payeng and Malhar Kalambe were named ‘The Green Crusader of The Year’ and ‘The Young Green Crusader of the Year’ respectively.

VML bagged nine awards across categories, including the ‘Green Agency Of The Year’ & Green Campaign of the Year’ for ‘#UnplasticIndia’.

Earth Brigade Foundation won the Gold in the category ‘Green NGO of the Year’. Ramesh Narayan was honoured with the ‘Most Sustainable Marcom Personality Award’ by EARTHDAY.ORG

The ‘International Green Campaign of the Year’ Gold was won by Grameenphone and Grey Advertising from Bangladesh for their campaign ‘Green Solar Network’.

A ‘Committee Special Mention Award’ was conferred upon an initiative that brought together singers, artistes, green custodians and actors to act on the menace of plastic waste. Asif Bhamla, Neeraj Roy, Ricky Kej, Shankar Mahadevan and Armaan Malik were a few of those who contributed to the cause.