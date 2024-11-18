“Children Are People To Be Unfolded, Not Moulded

The cornerstone of personal and societal development, education empowers people to make informed decisions and gives people from diverse backgrounds a fair chance to succeed. Zee Learn operates India’s largest chain of franchisee pre-schools, Kidzee, with over 2000 centres across 750 cities in India. The company also runs schools under the name Mount Litera and vocational training centres, ZICA and ZIMA for creative arts and media. Manish Rastogi – Whole-Time Director and Chief Executive Officer at Zee Learn — tells us about the state of education and skills students need to equip themselves for the volatile future.

Could you tell us about Zee Learn’s vision and how it has evolved since its inception?

A child's human rights are non-negotiable for us. We prioritise a child's human rights as part of our ‘What's Right For the Child’ ethos. Our fundamental beliefs and ideology are shaped by the right to trust, the right to be respected and the right to live in an abuse-free world.

What is your understanding of children’s needs from schooling in their early years?

In the dynamic landscape of education, early formation at preschool plays a crucial role in shaping a child. The modern preschool scenario is a tapestry of diversity, reflecting an array of educational philosophies, teaching methodologies and curricular approaches. Parents play a pivotal role in a child’s overall development and our schools complement this process. Parents are the primary influencers in shaping their children's attitudes and behaviour. We encourage them to have open and age-appropriate discussions about a myriad things. Answering children's questions and involving them in mature conversations helps demystify various topics and fosters a healthy attitude.

How has the state of education evolved over the years? What are some changes in demand and their driving factors?

While there were a lot of challenges that we faced since inception, the most recent was the pandemic which created challenges for the entire world. We overcame the challenges posed by the pandemic with continued support from our franchisees, teachers and parents. Adapting to online learning and teaching was one of the challenges which cropped up during the pandemic but our teams worked tirelessly to overcome it. All this was done without compromising our ideology of doing what's right for the child. Our never-say-no approach helped us reach out with the right solutions for parents which helped them address the learning needs of their kids.

We’ve also embraced technology as an integral part of our educational approach. All our school classrooms are equipped with smartboards, online resources and personalised learning platforms to enhance the learning experience. Additionally, we're exploring AI-driven learning systems, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) to create an immersive learning environment. Going forward, our plans involve further leveraging technology to facilitate personalised learning, adaptive assessments, and real-time feedback mechanisms to cater to diverse learning needs effectively.

What are the core principles guiding educational offerings at different age groups?

The expectations of parents are different when looking for a preschool as compared to when they are on the lookout for a K to 12 school. This necessitates a change in messaging as well as a medium to showcase our USPs. Kidzee focuses on a child-friendly learning environment, while Mount Litera emphasises holistic development.

What in your opinion are the values the new generation needs to thrive in the changing world? What should an institution do to instil those values?

Zee Learn is committed to instilling skills, knowledge and values in our children to give them an inner voice. Our learning environment allows each child to nurture the learning mind and we have introduced an innovative and well-rounded curriculum that integrates the latest educational trends and methodologies. This ensures that students receive an education that is not only academically rigorous but also practical and aligned with real-world demands.

What are the mechanisms Zee Learn uses to develop a deep and accurate understanding of educational requirements?

Children are not things to be moulded but are people to be unfolded. Zee Learn recognises the multifaceted nature of a child’s development and integrates a comprehensive curriculum that nurtures every aspect of a child's potential so that he or she is capable of facing the demands and challenges of everyday life. Through age-appropriate activities, children are encouraged to explore, inquire and express themselves, fostering holistic growth.

The best teacher is one who tells ‘how’ to learn and not ‘what’ to learn. Our team comprises dedicated professionals committed to creating a positive and supportive learning atmosphere. Our educators mandatorily undergo rigorous training to understand the unique needs of every learner. Zee Learn meticulously designs its curriculum, recognising the unique learning needs of different age brackets, recognising that each child is on a unique developmental trajectory. This ensures that children progress seamlessly from one level to the next, building a solid foundation for future academic pursuits.

What are Zee Learn’s primary goals for the next five years, regarding expansion or new educational programs?

We operate India’s largest chain of franchisee pre-schools called Kidzee which has over 2000 centers across 750 cities in India. It also has a presence in Nepal. We add over 500 centres every year to this list. We also have over 100 schools by the name of Mount Litera Zee School. We plan to open 50 more in the next two years.

In the vocational training space, our institute ZICA operates 25 centers and we plan to add another 50 in the coming year. We are exploring expansion opportunities overseas in Kidzee but with our schools, we will focus on India as it has great opportunities ahead.

Over the next two to three years, we plan to strategically invest in infrastructure development, curriculum enhancement, technology integration, faculty training and expand our reach. The projected investment is aimed at bolstering quality education, fostering innovation and meeting the growing demands across our schools and vocational education institutes.