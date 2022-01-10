Celebrated adman Kailash Surendranath to deliver the inaugural BrandSutra Annual Lecture

Kailash Surendranath, the man behind the iconic ‘Mile Sur Mera Tumhara’ film and thousands of path-breaking brand commercials and films in the history of Indian advertising, is all set to share stories from his life and work at the inaugural BrandSutra Annual Lecture, to be held on the evening of January 28, 2022 in Mumbai. The event will have an invite-only audience of brand leaders and key industry stakeholders within the permissible limits of COVID-19 restrictions.

BrandSutra, the weekly page on Advertising and Marketing brought out by the Free Press Journal, completed an eventful year of its existence in October, 2021. The first issue of BrandSutra was launched on October 17, 2020, with the goal of portraying life-leadership-business stories from brand custodians of top-ranking brands in India. Since then, it has been steadfast in its mission.

BrandSutra has also come up with a webinar series on‘Brands and Consumers’ in association with the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA). Now, we have set out to enhance the BrandSutra proposition by instituting the ‘BrandSutra Annual Lecture’ to be delivered by a respected veteran in the advertising industry each year.

