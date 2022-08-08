Caleb Franklin, Founder of HeyHey!, leads knowledge-sharing session on NFTs and the Metaverse

Aman Aggarwal, VP (left) and Rohan Rajguru, Co-founder (right) with Caleb Franklin, CEO and Founder of HeyHey! | File

Caleb Franklin, Founder and CEO of technology firm HeyHey!, addressed a closed-door session in Mumbai, along with Rohan Rajguru, Co-founder of HeyHey! and Aman Aggarwal, Vice President, Business Development, to give a complete overview of the technology behind the Metaverse and NFTs, and how brands can amplify their reach by exploring this emerging trend in the industry. The three also illustrated the work done by HeyHey! in the booming Web 3.0 space.

Caleb Franklin said, “HeyHey! believes in breaking the myths around NFTs and blockchain. We are deeply excited about the technology behind Web3.0 and the benefits it can drive across multiple fields including entertainment. We hope to build awareness and understanding around the technology and also showcase its use cases in everyday life.”

HeyHey specializes in personalized video shout-outs from celebrities and helps connect fans with over 2,500 artistes on its roster, ranging from Indian names such as Govinda, Amish Tripathi and Sharman Joshi to leading Hollywood stars such as Johnny Depp, Keira Knightley, Michael Fassbender, Mariah Carey and Tom Hardy.

“We are super excited about the rising interest and growth in Web3 in Asia especially, in India. At HeyHey!, we aim to educate more and more people about NFTs, Metaverse and Web 3 /blockchain technology while showing them the importance of community building in these areas,” Rajguru said.

Aggarwal pointed out that NFTs are phygital, i.e, a merging of the physical and digital, though a lot of people associated with the NFT universe think of it as digital.