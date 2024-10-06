Abhishek Karnani Takes Over As President Of The IAA

The India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) has announced the election of its new leadership team, aimed at further advancing the standards of marketing and communications within the industry.

Abhishek Karnani, President of the Free Press Journal, has been elected as the new President. Karnani takes over from Avinash Pandey, former CEO at ABP Network and the immediate past President.

In his inaugural statement, President Abhishek Karnani said, “It is my privilege to lead what is arguably the most active industry association of its kind in India.” Leading the IAA in its social goals, he added, “The IAA will continue to be the gold standard in marketing excellence, creative excellence, sustainability and gender equality. We will shine a light on the latest technological advances and address any issues affecting the marcom industry.”

Additionally, Jaideep Gandhi, Founder of Another Idea, has been elected as the Vice President; Nandini Dias as Honorary Secretary; and Janak Sarda, CEO of Blue Logic Technologies and BFF Foods India, the Honorary Treasurer.



Members of the elected Managing Committee include Srinivasan K Swamy, Executive Group Chairman at R K Swamy Hansa; M V Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director of Mathrubhumi; Prasanth Kumar, CEO - South Asia at GroupM; Neha Barjatya, Marketing Director for Platforms and Devices at Google India and Rana Barua, Group CEO - Havas India, SEA and North Asia (Japan & South Korea).

In addition to its commitment to fostering innovation, inclusivity and positive change across the marketing and communications landscape, this year, the organisation will also focus on skilling the young generation and take up societal causes to demonstrate that communication is a force for good.