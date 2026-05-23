ABBY Awards Finale: Leo India Tops Creative Rankings

On day 3 of the ABBY Awards, a total of 310 entries were shortlisted for the jury discussion stage, reflecting the breadth of ideas competing across disciplines. From these finalists, 255 entries went on to receive an award, including Merit recognition, demonstrating the depth of quality seen across the competition. Of all awarded work, 62% earned a metal, underlining how intensely contested the categories were.

Ninety-five judges and nine jury chairpersons evaluated campaigns submitted across more than 100 unique brands. This year’s metal tally includes 2 Grand Prix, 19 Gold, 73 Silver, 99 Bronze and 62 Merit awards.

Among the standout performers, Leo India emerged as a dominant force across multiple specialists and overall rankings. In Branded Content & Entertainment Specialist Agency of the Year, Leo India secured the top position with a tally of 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 4 Bronze and 1 Merit, finishing with 8 total wins and 38 points. Enormous followed closely, while White Rivers Media rounded out the top three.

Leo India continued its momentum in Brand Experience & Activation Specialist Agency of the Year, delivering an especially strong showing with 15 total metals and merits, translating into 70 points. McCann India and Tribes Communications Pvt. Ltd. also secured podium positions in the category.

Craft excellence was equally celebrated. In Video Craft Specialist Agency of the Year, Good Morning Films led the rankings with 14 wins and 68 points, ahead of Mothership Productions and Vanilla Films.

One of the most closely watched recognitions, Creative Network Agency of the Year, saw Publicis Groupe claim the top position through an exceptional medal count that included 1 Grand Prix, 14 Gold, 51 Silver, 77 Bronze and 29 Merit awards, accumulating 172 total recognitions and 796 points. Omnicom Media and WPP completed the top three.

Independent agencies also made a strong impact. Enormous captured Creative Independent Agency of the Year with 96 total wins and 372 points, ahead of Tribes Communications Pvt. Ltd. and White Rivers Media.

In the flagship Creative Agency of the Year category, Leo India again finished on top with 134 total recognitions and 640 points, followed by Enormous and McCann India.

On the client side, PepsiCo India was named Client of the Year, earning 31 total wins and 150 points, ahead of Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd. and Krafton.