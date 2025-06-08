A Lesson In Lifestyle Marketing From Kingfisher CMO Vikram Bahl

Few brands transcend product categories and become cultural symbols. Kingfisher, India’s most iconic beer brand, is one such outlier. With an unforgettable jingle and high-energy advertising, Kingfisher has long stood for more than just beer—it represents celebration and youth.

But as consumer preferences shift and premiumisation sweeps through India’s beverage market, the brand has had to reinvent itself for a new generation. “Kingfisher has always stood for good times and that spirit has remained at the heart of the brand even as it has evolved over the years,” says Vikram Bahl, Chief Marketing Officer, United Breweries Limited.

Cracking The Indian Psyche

Launched in the 1970s, Kingfisher quickly became a pop culture mainstay, thanks to its catchy ‘Oo La La La Le O’ jingle and high-decibel cricket sponsorships that solidified its place in the Indian psyche.

“Today, Kingfisher is more than just a beverage. It’s a symbol of youth culture and self-expression,” Bahl explains. The brand has successfully transitioned from a traditional beer label to a lifestyle-driven identity. By tying itself to pop culture moments—like music festivals such as Sunburn and Ultra—Kingfisher continues to connect with the social and creative energies of young India.

This strategic evolution is visible in its newer offerings as well. Kingfisher Ultra and Ultra Max were crafted for a discerning, premium-seeking audience, while Kingfisher Flavour and Queenfisher, a brew targeting female consumers, reflect the brand’s inclusive and trend-sensitive approach.

The Indian alcohol beverage consumer has transformed dramatically over the last decade. With more global exposure, rising disposable incomes and growing urbanisation, the market is shifting toward experience-led and premium consumption. “Today’s young consumers are exploring lower-alcohol options, playing with new flavour profiles and being more conscious of what they consume.” The new generation seeking balanced lifestyles is causing an uptick in the demand for low-alcohol and zero-alcohol options.

The rise in women opting for beer, particularly in urban centers, is a telling sign of a larger cultural change. “We saw a growing trend—more women are choosing beer—and that inspired us to launch Queenfisher,” Bahl reveals.

Co-Creating Cultural Conversations

As media consumption has shifted from television to handheld screens, so too has Kingfisher’s marketing playbook. “Our communication strategy has evolved from a one-way message to a two-way conversation.”

Kingfisher’s digital-first approach today spans Instagram reels, YouTube collaborations, meme culture and original music films that resonate with Gen Z and millennials. “We’re building content ecosystems across platforms where our consumers are actively engaging and connecting with brands that speak their language.” This shift is about co-creation and interactive storytelling, rather than just advertising.

In today’s era, experiences matter more than possessions. Kingfisher has made on-ground activations a key part of its strategy. From curated pub gigs to mega music festivals, Kingfisher doesn’t just advertise—it immerses.

“Our on-ground experiences like music festivals, pub takeovers and curated gigs let consumers experience the brand firsthand.” These experiences are amplified through digital storytelling, creating a loop of real and virtual engagement that keeps the brand top of mind.

Influencer collaborations and cultural partnerships across fashion, music and comedy further reinforce the brand’s youthful and vibrant persona. “It’s not just about being seen; it’s about being remembered, talked about and invited into the consumer’s world,” Bahl emphasises.

As India’s beer landscape becomes more competitive with the influx of craft brews and premium players, Kingfisher isn’t just holding its ground—it’s expanding its legacy. “We’re evolving Kingfisher to show up across all occasions—whether it’s an easygoing weekday unwind or a big weekend celebration.”

The brand chooses to stay rooted in its core identity while boldly embracing change. When the definition of “good times” changes with a new generation, Kingfisher adapts.