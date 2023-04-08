Tiaraa Resorts offer breathtaking services for this wedding season

New Delhi (India), April 4: Tiaraa Hotels and Resorts is offering awe-striking properties in Manali and Jim Corbett to add a new dimension to destination weddings and luxury vacations. The company’s properties have been recognized for their world-class amenities, elegant decor, and unparalleled hospitality. Their 5-star accommodation and worldwide cuisines have helped them garner multiple awards, namely, “Best Destination Wedding Hotel in Uttrakhand” (Hospitality India Awards 2021), “Best MICE Hotel in Uttrakhand” (Hospitality India Awards 2022), and “Best Wellness & Spa Resort in North India” (ITCTA 2022). Tiaraa is meticulously built on the dreams of founder Sidharth Goel and serves as a paradise for leisure travelers, destination weddings, corporate conferences, and corporate offsites.

With its breathtaking views of snow-capped mountains, lush green valleys, and glistening rivers, Manali provides a perfect setting for a memorable and unique wedding experience. The town is known for its vibrant culture, warm hospitality, and modern amenities, making it an ideal destination for weddings. Known for its world-class experience and modern amenities, Tiaraa Resorts have become a common favorite among travelers seeking a luxurious and memorable stay. One of the unique offerings of Tiaraa Hotels and Resorts is their expertise in organizing destination weddings. With its stunning properties, the brand provides the perfect backdrop for couples looking to tie the knot in an exotic and memorable location.

The destination wedding market in India has seen a significant surge in recent years. the growth of the Indian hospitality industry has led to an increase in the number of world-class hotels, and resorts, including Tiaraa, which provide a range of facilities and amenities that cater to destination weddings. The rise of social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook has made weddings more visible and competitive. Couples want to have a wedding that stands out and is different from what their friends or relatives have had before. Destination weddings at Tiaraa offer them the perfect opportunity to do so.

While both the properties of Tiaraa in Manali and Jim Corbett enticingly embrace the feeling of a luxury stay, the chain of hotels is planning to expand its horizons in other places too. The properties have hosted more than 20K guests in over a decade and have hosted more than 110 wedding ceremonies. The resort’s unmatched ratings at all the registered hotel booking sites are testament to their flawless hospitality and services.

