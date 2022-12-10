Meet Dr. Jamal A Khan who treats cancer patients with the miraculous immunotherapy treatment

December 10: When their patients are cured, doctors feel great joy. Yet there are no limits to anyone’s joy at the news that a person in the terminal stage of cancer has been cured. Meet Dr. Jamal A. Khan, an MBBS, MD who specializes in immunotherapy and regards the happiness of his patients as more valuable than diamonds.

Satpal, a Haryana resident, was diagnosed with GBM grade 4 cancer. Satpal sought treatment from numerous doctors and travelled from one location to another, but in vain. He was depressed and tormented because there was no hope left. Satpal met Dr. Jamal A Khan, as if life had something else in store for him. Dr. Khan treated Satpal’s grade 4 cancer using a strict treatment protocol.

“Today, I’m fine and living a normal life, doing all of the housework myself.” His medicine is excellent, and I am grateful to Dr. Jamal Khan for treating me and giving me a new lease on life,” Satpal said.

Another patient, Mangala Pandey, who had tongue cancer, stated, “I went to many doctors and spent lakhs of rupees, but it was useless.” I had the impression that death was standing right in front of me. I had the good fortune to meet Dr. Jamal A Khan, who treated my tongue cancer and now I live a healthy and normal life.”

Consider the case of Mamoon Parvez, a cancer patient from Bangladesh who came to India after visiting several other countries for treatment. “I was very depressed and had given up hope of ever living.” When I met Dr. Jamal A Khan, he restored my faith in humanity, and I am now living a happy life.”

Dr. Jamal A. Khan stated to his patients, staff members, and doctors at his Denvax Clinic, “Cancer Immunotherapy treatment is simple and has no side effects.” “In this method, the original base of the patient’s blood cells is changed in the laboratory, allowing them to return to the patient’s body and fight cancer cells.”

Dr. Khan is a successful cancer immunotherapy specialist who has treated thousands of patients with this method over the last two decades.

“His mentor has received the world’s most prestigious award, the Nobel Prize, for the discovery of the Cancer Immunotherapy treatment,” Dr. Khan said. Few people worldwide use this method to treat cancer patients.”

Dr. Khan’s clinic has spread throughout India, and his patients can now be found in every state. Dr. Khan was given numerous opportunities to travel to developed countries and conduct research, but he turned them all down.

“I like India and want to live here until the day I die.” “My country requires me, and I consider it my duty to serve my fellow Indians,” Dr. Khan stated.

