e-Paper Get App
HomeBrand-focusLet’s Celebrate Our Remarkable Achievements

Let’s Celebrate Our Remarkable Achievements

Vishal JasaniUpdated: Thursday, March 09, 2023, 02:24 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi (India), March 9: We are thrilled to announce that Zyoin has been awarded the “DivHERsity awards” 2023 conducted by JobForHer.

  • Top 3 Companies By Industry – Recruitment/Staffing

  • Top 3 Companies By Employee Voice

  • Top20 DivHERsity Champions (SMEs/ Startups)

This is the company’s third time being honoured by JobsForHer. Zyoin has emerged as one of the leading recruitment firms in India thanks to its unique Co-Innovation enablement methodology.

Zyoin combines a wide variety of specialities, including strategy, marketing, platform implementation, and operations, informed and inspired by Zyoin’s’ Co-Innovation methodology and recruiting expertise to create a culture and environment in that every employee can thrive.

To know more about Zyoin visit: https://www.zyoin.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Let’s Celebrate Our Remarkable Achievements

Let’s Celebrate Our Remarkable Achievements

Radhe Maa distributed free rations to the needy

Radhe Maa distributed free rations to the needy

Ten Dynamic Women Leaders who are Breaking Barriers

Ten Dynamic Women Leaders who are Breaking Barriers

International Women’s Day: Powerful Women Leaders Transforming the Norms of the Business Industry

International Women’s Day: Powerful Women Leaders Transforming the Norms of the Business Industry

Mind Wars launches an all-new gaming app!

Mind Wars launches an all-new gaming app!