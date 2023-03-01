Global Sikh Authors & Business Awards Organised Jointly By WSCC & MS Talks

Global Sikh Authors and Business Awards

New Delhi (India), February 28: The World Sikh Chamber of Commerce (WSCC) hosted it’s first-ever “Global Sikh Authors and Business Awards” on February 26, 2023, at Hotel Le Meridien in Connaught Place, New Delhi. The event was attended by Sikh business tycoons, global Sikh leaders, community achievers, stalwarts, community influencers, different Chamber of Commerce, trade, technology, and industry associations, Industrialists, Celebrities, High net-worth individuals, professionals like Doctors, Lawyers, CA, Vice Chancellors, Journalists, Hoteliers, Trainers, Coaches, Consultants, and elite businessmen, who were all honored for their outstanding contributions to the Sikh community.

The event was a grand success, with a packed ballroom of over 300+ attendees, who came to celebrate the achievements of the Sikh community’s most notable figures. The WSCC was organized the event to recognize the contributions of Sikh authors and entrepreneurs from across the globe who have made significant contributions to the community.

The event featured keynote speeches from prominent Sikh business leaders and community influencers, who spoke about the importance of promoting Sikh entrepreneurship and supporting Sikh authors. The WSCC presented awards to entrepreneurs in various categories, including Business Excellence, Community Service, and Innovation.

The award ceremony was followed by a networking session, where attendees had the opportunity to connect with fellow Sikh entrepreneurs and authors, as well as with prominent business leaders and community influencers. The WSCC also showcased its work and initiatives, including the upcoming launch of a Sikh Business Incubator, which will provide mentorship, training, and funding to Sikh entrepreneurs.

Speaking about the event, WSCC Global Chairman Parmeet Singh Chadha said, “The Global Sikh Authors and Business Awards is a celebration of Sikh entrepreneurship and innovation. We are proud to honor the achievements of Sikh authors and entrepreneurs from across the globe and inspire the next generation of Sikh entrepreneurs.” He has been working relentlessly for the past three years to build this organisation and set an example in the community.

The event received overwhelming support and praise from attendees, who praised the WSCC for its efforts in promoting Sikh entrepreneurship and recognizing the contributions of Sikh authors. The WSCC plans to make the Global Sikh Authors and Business Awards an annual event, with the next edition scheduled for 2024.

Manjit Singh GK, MPS Chadha, Jagtaran Singh Anand, Dr.JP Singh (Cardiologist), Kanwarbir Singh Kohli, Jaspreet Bindra, Harpal Singh Bhatia, Gurmeet Singh and others attended the grand event.

The Sikh community has been contributing significantly to the economy not only with business upfront solutions but also with contributions through social causes, upliftment of society, social services, and philanthropy initiatives.

The World Sikh Chamber of Commerce (WSCC) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting Sikh entrepreneurship and fostering economic growth within the Sikh community. The WSCC provides a platform for Sikh entrepreneurs and business leaders to connect, collaborate, and support each other’s ventures. The WSCC aims to become the leading global voice for Sikh entrepreneurship and innovation.

Author Sherry who is the Global Vice President of WSCC thanked all the Dignitaries for coming and gracing the occasion and said WSCC is on a mission to promote the intellectual image of Sikhs globally, which could help the upcoming generations.

The list of Awardees who did exemplary work are

1 Kuljit Singh Marwah

2 Adv. Arjun Singh Marwah

3 Surender Pal Singh

4 Roohi Dhingra

5 Taranpreet Singh

6 Agyapal Singh Sahney

7 Harwinder Singh Kamra

8 Amandeep kaur Saggu

9 Maninder Singh

10 Karan Bindra

11 Gurbax Singh

12 Simranjeet Singh

13 Diljit Singh

14 Ramanjit Kaur sandhu

15 Gursaurabh Singh

16 Balwinder Singh Chawla

17 Gurcaran Singh

18 Charnpreet Singh

19 Manjit Singh

20 Tajinder Singh Goya

21 Pujneet Singh

22 Dr.Hariparvez Singh

23 Taranvir Singh

24 Prithpal Singh

25 Sarabjit Singh Kochhar

26 kanwar Bir Singh

27 Chasvinder Singh

28 Taran Bajaj

29 Armour Electronics Pvt ltd.( Ranjit Singh)

30 I Renovate Home Services (Gurpreet Singh Bhalla & Rajan Singh Gambhir)

31 JSD Industries pvt ltd.(Gurunam Singh)

32 Globedwise (Joginder Singh)

33 BLUWHEELZ MOBILITY SERVICES PVT LTD (Chanpreet Singh)

34 Guneet Saini

35 Rajvansh singh Bhatia

Two Lifetime achievement awards were given to the Late Dr.Inderjit singh (Ex-Chairman of Punjab & Sind Bank) and the Late Manmohan Singh Chadha (Tiger Group of Companies), who have contributed significantly to the community.

WSCC is promoting Youth Startups and is proud to honor Shark tank Fame Gursaurabh Singh and his team, who has set an example for the Sikh youth.

Twenty One Sikh Co-Authors collectively launched their first Anthology Book, Eminent Sikh Personalities. Book launch of Sikh authors globally add power to the community with their inspirational life stories and journey and launch by the eminent personality of the Sikh community promoting literature, motivation, and education.

