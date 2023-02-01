Ebina Entertainment announces new movie “Operation AMG”

New Delhi (India), January 31: Ebina Entertainment announces its new project ‘Operation AMG’, which is going to be released on Republic day 2024. This film will fully emphasize on the events that took place on 24th Feb last year that will unfold a gruesome war between Russia and Ukraine where millions of people were stranded with their lives at stake including the Indians, mostly students who were left with hopes of surviving.

Directed by Dhruv Lather, the movie will take us back to the time when India rolled out an operation to evacuate its citizens from the war-ridden country. It will trace the factual dramatic events that unfolded globally and juxtapose them with the ground realities of the students and families that were trying to survive the devastation. The engaging narrative stitches the tense drama that was being played out in the Indian War Room led by PM Modi and his core team along with the thrill, peril and danger that the vulnerable students were facing in Ukraine. This survival thriller is based on true events and the narrative is led by characters that have been curated to convey true emotions.

India is not just a name, it is an emotion and the characters will bring love, motherhood, courage, and sacrifice to life in the most beautiful way. The story will surely take you to a resounding and nail-biting crescendo. The film underlines the spirited courage and intention of a ‘New India.’

‘Operation AMG’ is produced by Sunil Joshi & Nitu Joshi under the banner Ebina Entertainment, co- produced by Satish Shetty. The film is directed by Dhruv Lather and it is written by Sammeer Arora & Prerna Dharap. The film is all set to go on floors.

