Christian Heritage Gown’s Launches New Collection Plus size Wedding dress!!

Mumbai (Maharashtra)(India), January 25: Prachi Gaur is a unique, passionate, and innovative young designer who launched her first bridal collection in 2011 by the Brand name Christian Heritage and has since become an industry dynamo whose sexy and elegant styles have continued to wow brides, and their grooms, the world over.

Prachi became an artistic standout as a teenager in a nation of billions, winning awards for her painting and gaining entry into the top educational institutions. After completing her studies and committing to following her lifelong passion for design, Prachi quickly launched her first store in Mumbai Vile Parle East by the name Christian Heritage in 2015 and powered by its success followed it up with another store in Chandigarh in sector 17, more stores including most recently launched showroom Opposite vile Parle East station Mumbai. Always keeping the end goal of ‘the perfect dress’ in the front of her mind, Prachi’s attention to detail and her skill at combining fabrics, laces, silhouettes, and colors have set her apart from the competition.

Prachi Gaur lives in Mumbai and despite working constantly, manages to maintain her own personal style and beauty while bringing the same to others. Prachi has launched a recent collection for plus size woman couture creations expanding to another vertical ready-to-wear evening looks. In 2022, she launched her Plus-size ready-to-wear bridal collection of “timeless pieces where romanticism and sensuality are perfectly depicted in all her garments.” Her gowns blend classic bridal silhouettes with glamorous adornments, like floral embroidery, beading, ruffles, feathers, and lace.

How to Find the Plus-Size Wedding Dress of Your Dreams?

Here at The Christian Heritage, we believe beauty comes in all shapes and our stylists are trained to ensure that every bride has the same great experience finding the wedding dress that fits her wedding dreams. For your bridal styles, we’ll walk you through our curated plus-size collection that is hand-picked by the owner and management team.

What makes our plus-size gown unique?

Most of our plus-size gowns are uniquely designed with a “magic” built-in magic corset, allowing you to forget about finding the right Spanx and bra while still being perfectly smooth and supported. Also, nearly any customization can be fulfilled to your gown. Size charges for sizes 18 and up may vary plus size gowns and dresses are available in-store we have options for readymade and customized

You can find their Flagship store in Chandigarh sector 17 above Mochi Showroom. The Mumbai store is opposite to vile Parle East station. The head office is in Delhi South extension part 2.

