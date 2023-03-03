Besharam Rang Singer Shilpa Rao performing in Mumbai biggest Holi Bash at NESCO

New Delhi (India), March 2: The highly anticipated Holi event “Holi colour blast” is set to take place on March 7th, featuring renowned singer Shilpa Roy, DJ Shilpi Sharma, and DJ Joel, among others.

The event is curated and brought to you by Pink Drop Entertainment Present in association with Yuva Tiger Entertainment; PinkDrop consists of Hena Dasgupta and Rahim Khan, while The YTE team comprises actors Rahul Raj and actress/entrepreneur Saloni Sharma Singh. The event promises to be a fun-filled and colorful celebration with music, dance, and laughter.

Singer Shilpa Roy, who is known for her soulful voice and mesmerizing performances, spoke about her excitement for the event. She emphasized that her success is not just her own but also belongs to her fans, who have always supported and loved her work. She expressed her gratitude to her fans and supporters and thanked them for their constant encouragement and appreciation.

The event has received a lot of attention, with Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan himself complimenting the new song. Shilpa Roy spoke about the warm welcome gesture given by Shahrukh Khan to her and her husband at the event and how grateful she is for their support.

The team behind Besharam Rang Holi has expressed their gratitude to their fans for their overwhelming support for their movie and song. They urged everyone to celebrate Holi with colors, laughter, snacks, and songs and reminded everyone to be safe and respectful towards their friends while playing Holi.

Actor Rahul Raj, who is also part of the team, expressed his excitement for the event and the confidence he has in the success of the song. The team invited the media to join them in the celebration and dance with them on March 7th.

In keeping with the spirit of giving back to society, a portion of the revenue generated from the song will go to the victims of the Turkey and Syria earthquakes. The team, led by Pin Drop Entertainment, has been committed to helping those in need, and this event is no different. The team encourages everyone to come and celebrate Holi with them and support this noble cause.

The event is expected to have an audience of over 20,000 people, with some coming from far and wide just to see Shilpa Roy perform. Actress Saloni Sharma Singh also highlighted the event’s significance in the context of International Women’s Day, which falls on March 8th, making the event a pre-celebration of women’s power.

The event promises to be an unforgettable experience, with music, dance, and a lot of fun. Singer Shilpa Roy and the entire team invite their fans to come and celebrate with them and make this Holi a memorable one.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.