The Realms of Human Emotions review: Jyoti Jha's book is a collection of heart-warming tales

Jyoti Jha, HR professional-turned-author, believes she has always had an innate flair for understanding people and their myriad emotions. So, when she finally decided to pen down her musings and weave them into a tale, it wasn’t hard to zero in on the subject: Human emotions. And, that’s how it all started. Fast forward to 2021, and her debut book “The Realms of Human Emotions” transpired into reality.

The fictional read, which comprises seven thought-provoking short stories, takes the readers through a rollercoaster of emotions—joy, grief, passion, anger, sorrow and the like. Be it Durga’s turmoil as she wades through life and the curveballs thrown at her, or Aakash, a man who’s clearly late in love; the author intelligently touches upon the complexities of adulthood, and how most of it are beyond our control. As one journeys through the pages, it brings forth a question: Would things have been better for Durga if she’d conceived earlier than expected? Was her life really destined for doom had it not been for that one fateful incident that upended her life? Was seeing a therapist really the answer for Ishaani and could Aakash have saved his marriage if he invested more time in communicating what he really felt all through?