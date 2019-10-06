Book: The Non-Conformist: Memories of My Father Balraj Sahni

Author: Parikshat Sahni

Publisher: Penguin Random House India

Pages: 260

Price: Rs 599

In the first-ever biography of one of the legends of Indian cinema, Balraj Sahni, his son and actor Parikshat Sahni through his ‘cathartic experience’ pays tribute to him, his life and his craft with untold stories and unseen photos. The book is an intimate portrayal of an iconic star and offers an insight on the man as one of the finest, most natural actors, husband, friend, parent and patriot, told from his son’s point of view.

To highlight Balraj Sahni’s non-conformism, while at the same time justifying the book’s title, the author citing an anecdote says: At an elite Delhi party, dad had come dressed in his traditional Punjabi attire. It was his way of asserting his patriotism and distaste of bourgeois servility. A woman behaved in a condescending manner and asked him, “What trash are you working in nowadays? Indian films are trash, aren’t they?” Needless to say, the author’s father gave the woman a suitable response. Later he sat on the floor, drinking whisky, and began chatting with a waiter asking him about his family, and about how and when he came to Delhi. That was Dad — the non-conformist, rebel and free thinker. He stood on the side of the proletariat and the working class. Some might consider such behaviour boorish, crude and unbecoming in polite society. But one must remember that Dad had lived in England for four or five years, was well-versed in etiquette and knew how to behave in polite society. In this case, he was put off by the insulting and impolite remarks of the woman and also by the fact they were his own countrymen, behaving like their departed masters and aping them, rather than being proud of their own roots.