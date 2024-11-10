The Book Of NOW Book Review: Life Reflections Made Simple

The Book Of NOW |

To understand life and live by its ups and downs with positivity is quite a feat. You have plenty of books out there to teach you the lessons of life. However, author Manoj V Jain offers an interesting one that is an artistically soothing way of looking at life in its various moods and coming out better. The Book of NOW can be called a beautiful note to yourself for understanding the shades of life and reflecting on them to live in peace. Narrated through snakes, the book takes you through the past, present and future.

The biggest USP of this book (a smaller version of a coffee table book) is that the motivating dialogues are in the form of small yet poignant messages on each page. They are crisp and act as the anecdote to your myriad life moments, both good and bad. Jain talks about every emotion and journey that life throws at you and guides you to move on. What makes the messages even better are artwork that matches the message. The artwork creatively helps discover the themes spoken in the book. I personally found the artwork to be in its own language.

The themes explored in the book range from adapting, being a warrior, focusing on unclosed circles, your aims, journeys, looking at the future and more. It is like looking at life and finding ways to keep going. Kudos to Jain for coming up with thoughts that hound us and answering them. The artwork aids it better. The best part is you can read the book from any page and still find something for yourself.

While readers will find every page with messages that suit them, two of my favourites are:

1. We need to take each day as it comes… some of the hurdles will dissolve as we get stronger every day.

2. At least at one point in time, life will humble you. That is when living starts.

The Book of NOW by Manoj V Jain is a perfect gift to self or a loved one if you want to keep moving. It leaves a mark on your present and future, while looking back at the past.

P.S: Find QR Codes to get some more information including connecting with Jain.

Book: The Book of NOW

Author: Manoj V Jain

Publisher: Magnate Publishing House

Pages: 120

Price: Rs 1,599