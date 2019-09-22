The Black Dwarves to Mrs Escobar: 4 books that are just out

Book: The Black Dwarves of the Good Little Bay
Author: Varun Mathew
Publisher: Hachette
There is a city on the western shores of India where it no longer rains... The sea has invaded its boundaries and its inhabitants reside in a towering structure called the Bombadrome. Theirs is an artificially equated society with no memory of the past. They don't remember that this place was once called Bom Bahia, or Bombay, or Mumbai.
Book: Umeed India with Virender Sehwag
Author: Epic Channel
Publisher: Rupa
Based on a popular show on Epic Channel, Umeed India: Inki Jeet Hamari Jeet, where host-cricketer Virender Sehwag travels through the country and interviews unsung sportsmen in their villages and training bases, capturing exciting moments, in order to discover their real story of grit and determination.
Book: The Microphone Men: How Orators Created a Modern India
Author: Priyadarshi Dutta
Publisher: Indus Source Books
The work traces the genesis and development of public speaking in India as an instrument of mass communication. The discipline was intimately connected with growth of civilian politics and freedom struggle. The characters in the book are, therefore, well known figures of history.
Book: Mrs Escobar: My Life with Pablo
Author: Victoria Eugenia Henao
Publisher: Ebury Press
The story of Pablo Escobar has fascinated the world. Yet the one person closest to him has never spoken out – until now. Maria Victoria Henao met Pablo when she was 13, eloped with him at 15, and despite his numerous infidelities and violence, stayed by his side for til his death.
