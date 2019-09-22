The Black Dwarves to Mrs Escobar: 4 books that are just out

Book: The Black Dwarves of the Good Little Bay

Author: Varun Mathew

Publisher: Hachette

There is a city on the western shores of India where it no longer rains... The sea has invaded its boundaries and its inhabitants reside in a towering structure called the Bombadrome. Theirs is an artificially equated society with no memory of the past. They don't remember that this place was once called Bom Bahia, or Bombay, or Mumbai.