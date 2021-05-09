Terror In Islamabad review: Amar Bhushan's fictional tale is a must read for all

Living in our cozy cocoons, we civilians have been least sensitive to the predicament of those who leave the comforts of their homes and sneak into the enemy land with the sole objective of safeguarding our life and limb. “Terror in Islamabad” by Amar Bhushan is a one such short fiction, which sheds a light on the trails and tribulations of Veer Singh, an Indian under cover agent in Pakistan.

It would not be erroneous to remark that the book is quite rich in pathos leavened with palpable poignancy. As the narration unfolds, the readers begin to experience a sense of anxiety over the plight of the chief protagonist. But in the same vein, their heads are held high with dignity when they witness the display of remarkable valor and commendable astuteness on the part of our under cover attaché. Though the shrewd Inter Service Intelligence (ISI) agents leave no stone unturned to expose the camouflaged identity of our man on mission, the later dexterously manages to ward off their suspicion and outsmarts them with the sheer skill of a sleuth. Here, it would be quite pertinent to eulogise the author for weaving such a griping plot.