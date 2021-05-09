Terror In Islamabad review: Amar Bhushan's fictional tale is a must read for all

Living in our cozy cocoons, we civilians have been least sensitive to the predicament of those who leave the comforts of their homes and sneak into the enemy land with the sole objective of safeguarding our life and limb. “Terror in Islamabad” by Amar Bhushan is a one such short fiction, which sheds a light on the trails and tribulations of Veer Singh, an Indian under cover agent in Pakistan.
It would not be erroneous to remark that the book is quite rich in pathos leavened with palpable poignancy. As the narration unfolds, the readers begin to experience a sense of anxiety over the plight of the chief protagonist. But in the same vein, their heads are held high with dignity when they witness the display of remarkable valor and commendable astuteness on the part of our under cover attaché. Though the shrewd Inter Service Intelligence (ISI) agents leave no stone unturned to expose the camouflaged identity of our man on mission, the later dexterously manages to ward off their suspicion and outsmarts them with the sheer skill of a sleuth. Here, it would be quite pertinent to eulogise the author for weaving such a griping plot.
While dwelling on the structural aspects of the novel, we can assert with a sense of great gratification that the author has scrupulously adhered to the idea of three unities propounded by the erudite scholar Aristotle in his highly acclaimed work “Poetics”. Not only this the author also seems in absolute agreement with the Greek philosopher when it comes to the concept of characterisation. All the major and minor characters contain the prerequisite element of probability.
Undeniably, special pains have been taken while delineating the portrayal of the chief character. The readers are pleasantly introduced with the varied mesmerising facets of our patriotic hero. Veer Singh is endowed with the necromantic skill of tantra, the practice he has acquired during his adolescent life. He has also been depicted as a subtler judge of human psyche which lends him a unique ability to negotiate his tormentors and confront them with utmost dexterity during his gruelling interrogation. The language of the book is also easy to comprehend, which reflects the linguistic acumen of the writer. Hence, a must read for all.
Book: Terror In Islamabad
Author: Amar Bhushan
Publisher: HarperCollins
Pages: 171
Price: Rs 250
