Summer’s Children: Sepia tinted memories

What would think of a book that has only illustrations and is a silent book? Well there are two ways to look at it. One what can I make of a book that has no text or here is a book that transcends the barriers of language. And who better than author of Summer’s Children Anpu Varkey to take us on a trip about childhood nostalgia.

Art in her heart

Anpu grew up in Bangalore and completed her Bachelors and Masters of Fine arts from the MS University Baroda and Byam Shaw School of Art London respectively. Being a painter, muralist and comic artist, Anpu had her first solo show in 2008 in NYC. A renowned street artist, she had her first tryst with street art when she was living in Bremen, Germany. Since 2011 she has worked on many public art murals and has also co-organized many street art festivals in India. She self-published her first graphic book Jaba in 2014 chronicling a day in the life of her companion cat and has now released her second book Summer’s Children. “Art expels and creates its value and the brain simulates it to a happy quotient. I have been extremely fortunate to have worked all over the country in the last decade. The work is incongruous, I do not have a compliant theme I work with, I adapt the murals to the surroundings, it’s location, the people who live by it, all these factors in how I plan to make a mural. The long-drawn hours of working in the sun can be exhausting, dehydration and the lack of proper sanitation facilities makes it less pleasant.”