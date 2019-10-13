Remarkable Minds, true to its name

Remarkable Minds: A Celebration of the Reith Lectures

Author: BBC Radio 4

Publisher: Headline

Pages: 336; Price: Rs 899

If Remarkable, is worthy of being or likely to be noticed especially as being uncommon or extraordinary, and mind, the element of a person that enables them to be aware of the world and their experiences, to think, and to feel; the faculty of consciousness and thought. And if both are put together is what the Reith Lecture is a prestigious series of talks spanning art, science, philosophy, and culture is all about. This is an annual feature of BBC Radio 4, which invites a world-leading expert to deliver. Now, for the first time, the best of this 70 year archive has been collected into a rich and remarkable volume.Gives in-depth know-how and unearthing forgotten gems as well as sharing the very latest in intellectual thought, Remarkable Minds is a time capsule into our changing world that provides wise words for turbulent times.

Full of the inspirational stories girls need for exploring a future in science For centuries, women have risen above their traditional roles to pursue a new understanding of the natural world.This book, which grows out of an exhibit at the Grolier Club in New York, introduces the lives, sayings, and dreams of 17 women over four centuries and chronicles their contributions to mathematics, physics, chemistry, astronomy, and medicine.Some of the notable women portrayed in the book include French mathematician Marie-Sophie Germain, known for her work in Elasticity theory, differential geometry, and number theory; Scottish chemist Elizabeth Fulhame, best known for her 1794 work An Essay on Combustion; and Rita Levi-Montalcini, who, with colleague Stanley Cohen, received the 1986 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their discovery of nerve growth factor.A companion volume to Magnificent Minds by the same author, this book offers inspiration to all girls and young women considering a life in the sciences.