Book Reviews

Updated on

Paper Lions to The Truth About Magic: 5 books that are just out

By FPJ Bureau

Paper Lions to The Truth About Magic: 5 books that are just out

Book: Paper Lions

Author: Sohan S. Koonar

Publisher: Speaking Tiger

Colourful and evocative, Paper Lions draws a vivid picture of Sikh faith and history in its depiction of Punjab from the 1930s to the 1960s. Koonar writes a deft narrative of breath-taking tension: a riveting novel of deceit, calamity, intrigue, and resilience. As intimate in human drama as it is vast in scope, this is the big Punjab novel for our times.

Paper Lions to The Truth About Magic: 5 books that are just out

Book: A Keeper

Author: Graham Norton

Publisher: Hachette India

Elizabeth Keane returns to Ireland after her mother’s death, intent only on wrapping up that dismal part of her life. There is nothing here for her...The house of her childhood is stuffed full of useless things, her mother's presence already fading. And perhaps, had she not found the small stash of letters, the truth would never have come to light.

Paper Lions to The Truth About Magic: 5 books that are just out

Book: Breaking Paths: Stories of Women Who Dared

Author: Meera Khanna

Publisher: Olive Turtle

These are stories of 18 strong women who daily resist the suffocation of conformity. They are fighters of their circumstances and winners, brave and determined in their refusal to accept conventional limitations and courageous in their acceptance of the consequences. Many of these stories are inspired by real life incidents.

Paper Lions to The Truth About Magic: 5 books that are just out

Book: Dalal’s Street

Author: Anurag Tripathi

Publisher: Olive Turtle

A financial thriller of dark humour where friends become competitors in their struggle for survival, threat lies in every wry smile and superfast action to tip the scales of finance and fortunes in a bid to achieve quick wins is the order of the day. Dalal’s Street explores the complex interplay of human relationships in a world ruled by the rise and fall of share prices.

Paper Lions to The Truth About Magic: 5 books that are just out

Book: The Truth About Magic

Author: Atticus

Publisher: Hachette India

From the internationally bestselling author of Love Her Wild and The Dark Between Stars comes The Truth About Magic, a fresh, awakened journey outwards. An adventure into the great unknown. It’s about finding ourselves, our purpose, and the simple joys of life. It’s a vibrant, transcendent journey into growth.

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in