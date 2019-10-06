Paper Lions to The Truth About Magic: 5 books that are just out

Book: Paper Lions
Author: Sohan S. Koonar
Publisher: Speaking Tiger
Colourful and evocative, Paper Lions draws a vivid picture of Sikh faith and history in its depiction of Punjab from the 1930s to the 1960s. Koonar writes a deft narrative of breath-taking tension: a riveting novel of deceit, calamity, intrigue, and resilience. As intimate in human drama as it is vast in scope, this is the big Punjab novel for our times.
Book: A Keeper
Author: Graham Norton
Publisher: Hachette India
Elizabeth Keane returns to Ireland after her mother’s death, intent only on wrapping up that dismal part of her life. There is nothing here for her...The house of her childhood is stuffed full of useless things, her mother's presence already fading. And perhaps, had she not found the small stash of letters, the truth would never have come to light.
Book: Breaking Paths: Stories of Women Who Dared
Author: Meera Khanna
Publisher: Olive Turtle
These are stories of 18 strong women who daily resist the suffocation of conformity. They are fighters of their circumstances and winners, brave and determined in their refusal to accept conventional limitations and courageous in their acceptance of the consequences. Many of these stories are inspired by real life incidents.
Book: Dalal’s Street
Author: Anurag Tripathi
Publisher: Olive Turtle
A financial thriller of dark humour where friends become competitors in their struggle for survival, threat lies in every wry smile and superfast action to tip the scales of finance and fortunes in a bid to achieve quick wins is the order of the day. Dalal’s Street explores the complex interplay of human relationships in a world ruled by the rise and fall of share prices.
Book: The Truth About Magic
Author: Atticus
Publisher: Hachette India
From the internationally bestselling author of Love Her Wild and The Dark Between Stars comes The Truth About Magic, a fresh, awakened journey outwards. An adventure into the great unknown. It’s about finding ourselves, our purpose, and the simple joys of life. It’s a vibrant, transcendent journey into growth.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)