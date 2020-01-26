Mrs A’s Indian Gentlemen to Redefining comfort food: 3 books that are just out

Book: Mrs A’s Indian Gentlemen
Author: Dawood Ali McCallum
Publisher: Hachette India
Railway engineer Imtiaz ‘Billy’ Khan, logistics supremo Vincent Rosario and maths prodigy Akaash Ray find themselves in Swindon, lodging with the well-intentioned Mrs A, hilariously navigating bland food, faulty toilet cisterns, secret assignments and a mutual distrust of each other. It is a rollicking tale of misadventure that delightfully portrays what happens when cultures collide.
Book: The Lotus Years: Political Life in the Time of Rajiv Gandhi
Author: Ashwini Bhatnagar
Publisher: Hachette
When Rajiv Gandhi became prime minister in 1984 it was for him a baptism of fire. In this book, Ashwini weaves a remarkable chronicle that brings together the life of a reluctant prime minister, the inner dynamics of his powerful family and the story of a maturing democratic nation, laying bare the intricacies and dissonances of political life in India.
Book: Redefining comfort food with Amit Puri
Author: Amit Puri
Publisher: The Write Place
Chef and F&B Consultant Amit Puri’s first cookbook is a culmination of rich learning gathered by him during his extensive travels across the world. It brings together recipes from India (traditional and contemporary), European, Pan Asian and Middle Eastern. It is useful for beginners, professionals, home cooks and even aspiring cooks.
