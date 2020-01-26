Mrs A’s Indian Gentlemen to Redefining comfort food: 3 books that are just out

Book: The Lotus Years: Political Life in the Time of Rajiv Gandhi

Author: Ashwini Bhatnagar

Publisher: Hachette

When Rajiv Gandhi became prime minister in 1984 it was for him a baptism of fire. In this book, Ashwini weaves a remarkable chronicle that brings together the life of a reluctant prime minister, the inner dynamics of his powerful family and the story of a maturing democratic nation, laying bare the intricacies and dissonances of political life in India.