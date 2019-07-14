Love In The Time Of Affluenza to How to Think Like Da Vinci: 4 books that are just out

Book: Love In The Time Of Affluenza
Author: Shunali Khullar Shroff
Publisher: Bloomsbury
Raising three children with her aristocratic husband of 15 years, Natasha has it all. But when her closest friend drops the bombshell that she isn't entirely fulfilled by her family and is having an affair, Natasha begins to ask some difficult questions about her own seemingly perfect life.
Book: Prodigal
Author: Irshad Abdulkadir
Publisher: Picador India-Google
What does it take to find God in all cultures and religions? In these fratricidal times, the devout yet Reasoning soul of Akbar Ali Samandar explores the irrationality of extremist tendencies in Pakistan, the problems of Western impositions on tolerant and liberal Islam as well as the ways in which these misunderstandings can be transcended for a better understanding of humanity.
Book: Musings: An Insight Into Me
Author: Pragati Sureka
Publisher: The Write Place
The poems in this book are a mixture of both, the extraordinary and the customary. From making Choices to being unpretentious, from Bridging the Gap to pointing fingers—you get to view the world through the lens of a psychologist. Pragati Sureka blends her words with years of experience in dealing with the complexities of the human mind.
Book: How to Think Like Da Vinci
Author: Daniel Smith
Publisher: Hachette India
Famed for creating some of the most iconic images in European art, Leonardo da Vince has influenced generations of artists. While we cannot hope to emulate his achievements, da Vinci’s attitude to life was on from which we can all take lessons.
