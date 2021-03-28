Louiz Banks - A Symphony of Love review: An engaging biography

The book is divided into 15 chapters which are titled after the names of his songs. From the first chapter ‘Into the Light – The Birth of Dambar Bahadur’ (Budaprithi), who is responsible for creating the iconic Mile Sur Mera Tumhara anthem and many more such jingles, the book talks about how his father changed his son’s Nepali name to Louiz (after jazz trumpet player Louis Armstrong) after his father himself adopted the name of George Banks. The other chapters speak of key events in Louiz’s life — from a young boy playing the trumpet and piano in the clubs of Calcutta, his arrival in Mumbai, his work with RD Burman, personal life, unheard details of the jazz scene in India during the ’60s and ’70s, and more.

The book also includes a comprehensive archive photo section of the great composer with his parents and siblings, with international artistes, his overseas tour performances, family photos, along with a few images of his other passion — painting.

It took Ghatak almost five years to put the book together, journeying to places like Darjeeling, Nepal, Mumbai to trace the growth of Banks from boyhood to adulthood, and side by side also meeting up and chatting with the greatest names of the Indo-jazz fusion music industry veterans to record many of the stories about the enigmatic musician.

Ghatak’s account proves to be a fascinating detailed look into the life of the Godfather of Indian Jazz. It’s a glittering, engaging, comprehensive biography and a must read for all his fans.

Book: Louiz Banks: A Symphony of Love

Author: Ashis Ghatak

Publisher: Rupa Publications India

Pages: 240

Price: Rs 595