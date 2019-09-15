‘I’ve given the Mahabharata a futuristic touch’, says Virat Vilas Pawar, author of Heroes of War

Krishna’s character too remains unchanged as the celestial figure who is detached from all the material things around him even though he has a kingdom to rule. And the Kauravas keep playing all kinds of dirty tricks to keep the throne of Hastinapur in their possession.

Talking about why he decided to use the story of Mahabharata for his book, Virat says, “The epic has a lot of drama unfolding between the Pandavas and the Kauravas with Krishna trying to make peace between the two and manipulating things for the betterment of all. In fact, it will not be wrong to say that Krishna is the author of the epic, because it is he who keeps changing the course of events.

This is something that I find very interesting. Every story is to some extent inspired by this epic. It deals with the entire gamut of human emotions. Also the knowledge and values it offers is something which we can use in our daily lives. I believe that if you are facing any problem in your life, you should follow Krishna’s advice in the Bhagavad Gita.

I’m not saying this from a religious point of view, but from a practical point of view. The Gita has a very practical approach towards human life. This is the reason why people follow it even today and will continue to do so in the future; because basic human nature remains the same in all ages. I felt that giving a futuristic touch to this immortal epic would make it even more interesting.”

Well, the idea of ancient characters of the Mahabharata using futuristic weapons is surely interesting and adds an exciting twist to the already larger than life epic.