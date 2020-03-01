‘I prefer Premchand for his simplicity’ says actor Yashashri Masurkar

Favourite reads

I prefer classic literature especially that of Premchand and Rabindranath Tagore and I have been a voracious reader of literature. I started with Marathi classics and then Hindi classics.

Earliest reading memories

My earliest memories have always been that of classics like Pygmalion by George Bernard Shaw which has always been my most favourite read.

Fave author

I prefer Premchand for his simplicity. His novellas like Nirmala and Gaban are excellent reads.

A time to read

There is no such specific time but I prefer reading before going to bed and early morning.

Reading quota

As I said, I am a voracious reader!

Top recommendations

Tagore and Premchand.

Preferred version

I prefer physical books over ebooks because I have been accustomed to them. Also, ebooks don’t give me the kind of creative satisfaction I crave.

Currently reading

Shantaram by Gregory David Roberts.

Fave book adaptation

I read a lot of plays and my best loved book to screen adaptation would be George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion which was made into a film as My Fair Lady with Audrey Hepburn and Rex Harrison. It was also remade in Hindi as Man Pasand by Dev Anand with himself and Tina Munim. It also reappeared in Sagar Movietone’s Hum To Tere Aashiq Hain with Jeetendra and Hema Malini.

Classic bluff

No, I have never claimed to have read a classic when I had actually not. I don’t do such things.

My must-read list

It would include all Hindi and Marathi literary classics.