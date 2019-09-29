Here are four books released just now

Book Reviews

In 2013, 29-year-old Edward Snowden shocked the world when he broke revealed that the United States government was secretly pursuing mass surveillance. He reveals for the first time the story of his life, including how he helped to build that system and what motivated him to try to bring it down.

Book: Permanent Record

Author: Edward Snowden

Publisher: Macmillan

In her debut collection of short fiction, Namrata Verghese explores the disorders and triumphs of Indian immigrants, especially Malayalees, in America. This book, evokes interior dramas of dislocation, racism, mental illness, marriage and infidelity with surprising twists of humour and pessimism.

Book: The Juvenile Immigrant: Indian Stories from America

Author: Namrata Verghese

Publisher: Speaking Tiger

This is an untold story of how Netflix went from concept to company. It was a simple thought —leveraging the internet to rent movies — and was just one of many more proposals, like personalised baseball bats and a shampoo delivery service, that Marc Randolph would pitch to his business partner, Reed Hastings on their commute to work.

Book: That Will Never Work

Author: Marc Randolph

Publisher: Endeavour

Fifteen-year-old Simran Sangha comes from a long line of Indian matchmakers. When she sets up her cousin, her family is thrilled that she has the ‘gift’. But, Simi doesn’t want anything to do with drama. That is, until she realises this might be just the thing to improve her and her best friend Noah’s social status.

Book: A Match Made in Mehndi

Author: Nandini Bajpai

Publisher: Little Brown

