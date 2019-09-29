Here are four books released just now

In 2013, 29-year-old Edward Snowden shocked the world when he broke revealed that the United States government was secretly pursuing mass surveillance. He reveals for the first time the story of his life, including how he helped to build that system and what motivated him to try to bring it down.
Book: Permanent Record
Author: Edward Snowden
Publisher: Macmillan
In her debut collection of short fiction, Namrata Verghese explores the disorders and triumphs of Indian immigrants, especially Malayalees, in America. This book, evokes interior dramas of dislocation, racism, mental illness, marriage and infidelity with surprising twists of humour and pessimism.
Book: The Juvenile Immigrant: Indian Stories from America
Author: Namrata Verghese
Publisher: Speaking Tiger
This is an untold story of how Netflix went from concept to company. It was a simple thought —leveraging the internet to rent movies — and was just one of many more proposals, like personalised baseball bats and a shampoo delivery service, that Marc Randolph would pitch to his business partner, Reed Hastings on their commute to work.
Book: That Will Never Work
Author: Marc Randolph
Publisher: Endeavour
Fifteen-year-old Simran Sangha comes from a long line of Indian matchmakers. When she sets up her cousin, her family is thrilled that she has the ‘gift’. But, Simi doesn’t want anything to do with drama. That is, until she realises this might be just the thing to improve her and her best friend Noah’s social status.
Book: A Match Made in Mehndi
Author: Nandini Bajpai
Publisher: Little Brown
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)