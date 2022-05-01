Four places in Mumbai where you can buy books for cheap

Butterfly Books/ Books By Weight — Countrywide: This book sale chain sells books at Rs 100 to Rs 300 per kilo. You can find pre-owned fiction, non-fiction, children’s books, classics, dictionaries, and encyclopedias during the sale. It is held across different cities and different venues. You can find the schedule of sales on their Facebook page.

BooksByKilo — Kamothe, Navi Mumbai: Founded and run by a set of experienced professionals, BooksByKilo started as an attempt to sell books literally by weight and not at printed cost. It offers a remarkable collection of books from Indian and international authors backed by prompt and user-friendly service, striking the perfect balance between quantity and quality. Its offline store in Kamothe, Navi Mumbai, in a nascent stage, is worth a visit. It also has an e-commerce store that provides the customers with a user-friendly and secure shopping experience.

Kitab Khana — Flora Fountain: Open full week, from 10:30 am to 7:00 pm, this booklover’s haven is located at Mahatma Gandhi Road, Flora Fountain. They might be too stern about their ‘no refund, no exchange’ policy but the range of books they offer is too good to miss. Their books are hand-picked by their competent team that helps you with any doubt you have. It also has a vast range of Hindi, Gujarati, and Marathi language books at a discounted price!

Bargain Book Hut — Kala Ghoda: Started over six decades ago, Bargain Book Hut is a heritage publishing organisation. It spans six cities with 15 retail stores and has titles ranging from health, fiction, non-fiction, art, history, photography, cookery, etc. Its online platform has a curated section of titles that change every three weeks. They even have a 'Deal of the Day’ where the titles are valid for sale for a day. The bargain price can go as low as Rs 499 for an original book of Rs 899. In addition to their weekly package deals, they also have ‘More Than 80% off’ and ‘More Than 90% off’.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 01:57 PM IST