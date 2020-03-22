Book Review: Unstereotypical analysis of Meghnad

The epic of the Ramayana has been an integral part of the collective consciousness of us since time immemorial. We have developed such a strong affinity with the Saga of Lord Rama and demon Raavana that many a time we hasten to link several other literary works with the Ramayana which is completely erroneous and, thus, can be termed an act of “Intentional Fallacy”.

Similarly, associating the recent work of Kevin Missal “Raavanputr Meghnad” with the Ramayana would generate an amount of unnecessary confusion. The author makes it evident in the disclaimer by asserting that this book is not based on the Ramayana.

In sooth, it sheds light on the life of Meghnad the spunky son of demon king Raavana and the entire narrative is constructed from his point of view. So far we were only familiar with Meghnad the personification of evil and ferocity, but with his fecund imagination the author skilfully manages to lend varied other hues to his portrait.

A loyal son, a passionate lover, a gallant warrior and a man of scientific temper are the new adjectival phrases with which the complex persona of the prince of Lanka can be depicted.