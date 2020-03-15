Book Review: Romp across the landscape of the literary world

A literature fest is perhaps one of those gatherings where all kinds of writers meet. There are the ones who dream of being published, ones who write only for themselves, ones in search of something, the lonely ones.

A canvas bag or a jhola, unkempt hair (not always, of course), cotton clothing (did someone say sustainable?), interesting topics (with discussions that leave one high and dry because, timer!) – are definitely some of the ingredients of a literature festival.

This book introduces the reader to a colourful cast of characters whose lives intersect at the Jaipur Literature Festival – a lonely writer in her seventies who carries her unpublished novel in her bag wherever she goes, a burglar who is passionate about poetry, an American writer who is searching for the vanished India of her youth and many more.