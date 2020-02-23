Book Review: Read with a pinch of salt

I wanted to read this book because it documents the fascinating tradition of truck art in Punjab. And it was worth it. The surprise finding is that the social messages that we see on all trucks (example: Hum Do Hamare Do, etc.,) are due to a government dictate via Central Motor Vehicle Rule. The rule mandates that social message has to be painted on the truck.
Author Rajat embarks on a 10000 KM journey, 100 percent unplanned journey, hitchhiking with truckers all across India.
The author has successfully captured the life of truck driver on the road, along with this he has also captured the art of corruption by various stakeholders on highway across India.
The author has not mentioned his travel period but it is clear from the narrative that the travel period is split before GST and after GST. The author has captured how GST has not only reduced the corruption but also has made the life of truck driver easier. Book also gives a glimpse of truck transport business and its economics.
Reader will be surprised that Khalasis are not only trainee driver but in some cases unemployed drivers also. There are lot of learnings apart from truck driver’s life and transport that one can have from this book. Example: Why one should not do stunts while driving in front of fully loaded truck is explained nicely.
There are two parallel narratives flowing in the book. One about the truck driver and the other anti-Hindu narrative in a subtle form. Author finds the ghonghat as regressive but keeps mum on burqua, talks about killing of Muslims during partition in Jammu but keeps mum on Hindu genocide in Kashmir.
Praises Sufism and forgets that Hindu genocide in Kashmir was all the way by Sufis. And ends by saying Hinduism sanctions corruption. It is surprising that an author who has looked at the historical background of most of facts, makes such loose statement.
Anyway, if you want to know about the truck driver’s life and can read with pinch of salt then go ahead, buy the book.
