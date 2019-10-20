Book Review: Nuggets of wisdom

Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati came to India 25 years ago and has lived at the Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh ever since. This book, which contains nuggets of wisdom, is born from the satsangs that Sadhvi holds in the evenings at the ashram.

She has a PhD in psychology, which helps her understand human mindsets and behaviour and has, thus, helped her put together this book of wisdom, which aims to answer the questions that are constantly plaguing the mind.

The writing is very simple and conversational in nature, making it an easy read. Each chapter of the book begins with a question and the rest of the chapter goes on to address it.

Sadhvi doesn’t merely touch upon, but dives deep into pertinent issues surrounding peace, truth and love. If you haven’t had a chance to sit with your thoughts and examine them in a while, the matter presented in this book will steer you in that direction.

The book consists of stories and parables, which, when you read, makes you feel like you are sitting across Sadhvi and she is narrating them to you over a cup of tea.

The book also talks about fear, addictions and negative life patterns that we are subjected to. It guides you along the journey of introspection and attempts to provide answers that may speak to your concerns.

Topics such as spiritual development, meditation and renunciation are also touched upon, together with parental issues and topics related to bringing up children.

If you are looking for a self-help book which isn’t too heavy in content and yet manages to help find answer for important things, give this book of knowledge a try. You might just come home to yourself by the end of it.