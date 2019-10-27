Book Review: Motivational self-help book

Being a feminist, I couldn’t wait to dive into this one. It’s a perfect read for the ones who find themselves stuck in a rut. From giving a wake-up call to telling every woman ‘to stop living in fear of being judged for who they are’ — Girl, Stop Apologizing is a personal guide for achieving your goals no matter what obstacles you face because there is magic in each and everyone of us. All we got to do is believe in ourselves and we need to do this time and again because if we don’t embrace oursleves, then who else will?

Rachel Hollis has seen it too often that there are women not living into their full potential. They feel a tugging on their hearts for something more, but they are afraid of embarrassment, of falling short of perfection, of not being enough.

She also mentions something that I undoubtedly can vouch for that many women have been taught to define themselves in light of other people — whether as wife, mother, daughter, or employee — instead of learning how to own, who they are and what they want.

With a challenge to women everywhere to stop talking themselves out of their dreams, Hollis identifies the excuses to let go of, the behaviours to adopt, and the skills to acquire on the path to growth, confidence, and believing in thyself.

This book is more like a journal where she has talked about her life journey, shared personal experiences because you can actually feel it if she is being a little loud anywhere and trying hard to convey her thoughts. Her writing is beautifully blunt, and she humbly thanks her fans for her success.

From being bold to hopelessly unapologetic, Rachel has definitely proven in the book that if we refuse to hide our glow, we wouldn’t just make our world brighter, but also light the way for the other women who would come along behind us. And that will encourage them to become a more luminescent version of themselves and that’s what leadership looks like.