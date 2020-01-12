Book Review: Just out

Book: The Barabanki Narcos: Busting India's Most Notorious Drug Cartel
Author: Aloke Lal
Publisher: Hachette India
In the small, backward district, known for little other than its opium production and smuggling rackets, Lal finds himself in the middle of a web of crime run by a drug mafia whose endless supply of black money appears to have bought out local politicians, district officials and influenced higher rungs of power.
Book: Kidney Transplants and Scams: India’s Troublesome Legacy
Author: Dr Ramesh Kumar
Publisher: Vitasta Sage Select
The book reveals the stark reality of kidney scams since 1980s till date in India. It describes a chronological development of profile of kidney failure, dialysis and kidney transplantation since 1973. It exposes the countrywide malpractice and exploitation of the poor.
Book: Words in Verses
Author: Aryan Kaushal
Publisher: Notion Press
The book is inspired by simple happenings the 12 year old author noticed around him and things he wishes could be true. A compilation of 42 poems, that touch upon
topics like Artificial Intelligence, importance of going green, every day happenings and a summarised version of the entire Harry Potter series all through his poetic verses.
