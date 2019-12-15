Book Review: Just out

Book: These Our Bodies Possessed By Light
Author: Dharini Bhaskar
Publisher: Hachette
Until now, Deeya has found an unquiet contentment in the memories of her affair with an older man and in a tolerable marriage. Then, Neil comes into her life, offering a heady romance. Will Deeya give their fledgling relationship a chance? Perhaps the seeds of her answer have already been sown by her family.
Book:Amitabh Bachchan: A Kaleidoscope
Author: Pradeep Chandra & Vikas Chandra Sinha
Publisher: Niyogi Books
In this book, the authors have tried to chronicle the course of Amitabh Bachchan’s life. Filled with personal anecdotes from the man himself; quotes from his immediate family, closest friends and colleagues; a collection of rare and never-seen-before photographs, the book is a must-read.
Book: Girl Power
Author: Neha J Hiranandani
Publisher: Scholastic
The book details the struggles and achievements of 50 remarkable women, complemented with illustrations by Niloufer Wadia. It features contemporary women like Olympic medalist PV Sindhu as well as historical figures such as warrior queen Abbakka of the Chowtadynasty who defeated the Portuguese six times. Priyanka Chopra too gets a spot too.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)