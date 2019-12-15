Book Review: Just out

Book: These Our Bodies Possessed By Light

Author: Dharini Bhaskar

Publisher: Hachette

Until now, Deeya has found an unquiet contentment in the memories of her affair with an older man and in a tolerable marriage. Then, Neil comes into her life, offering a heady romance. Will Deeya give their fledgling relationship a chance? Perhaps the seeds of her answer have already been sown by her family.

Book:Amitabh Bachchan: A Kaleidoscope

Author: Pradeep Chandra & Vikas Chandra Sinha

Publisher: Niyogi Books