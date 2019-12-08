Book Review: Happiness is a journey

There is a warning mentioned on the cover of this book which reads: May cause outbreaks of grinning. This draws us into the adventure that is tracing the route to happiness while meandering the thick and thin of life.

Unlike other self-help books, this one delivers solid advice in a form that is memorable and in a way that is practical. Happiness is a fun read, one that is suited for when you’re feeling a little low and in need of some friendly advice. The quotes, anecdotes, doodles and tips will keep you interested and in want for more. The writing is fairly simple, and we’re thankful that we got our hands on one self-help book which isn’t packed to the brim with heavy philosophies and advice.

We especially liked the list of book and movie recommendations that the authors added at the end of the book. It’s not often that one would find such a thing when one finishes a book, but it clearly shows that competition and comparison have no place in their world. We love an encourager and a sharer of knowledge. So, if you like this one, be sure to pick up the other books that have caught their interest over the years.

Curl up with this warm book and a cup of tea and carve out your own route to happiness with the help of the signposts they provide.