Book Review: From China, with love

And 60 years after invading Tibet, China continues to eye Arunachal Pradesh by sending its soldiers there to claim it as south Tibet. China wants to annex both Arunachal Pradesh and Assam to dismember and weaken India forever.

Successive Indian prime ministers and foreign ministers black out news in the Indian media about Chinese Army incursions into Indian territory. For the bitter truth is India is afraid of China. The Indian Army may not be able to tackle Pakistan and China simultaneously. .

And so this book documents the emerging tragedy of Tibetan exiles who fled their homes as a “stateless” people because of Chinese brutality and violation of human rights in neighbouring Tibet. Greg C. Bruno empathizes with the plight of these “lost” people who will never return home to Tibet to sip their favourite pur cha (Tibetan tea).

China’s state security agencies target Tibetan and non-Tibetan individuals by prying open their emails, infecting and tracking their documents. China pays over a million spies to snoop within India and throughout the world on Tibetan exiles to deny them platforms to address their target audiences in France, Germany or the United States.

“Blessings from Beijing” examines the fate of the Tibetan people when the Dalai Lama is no longer around. For China wants the Dalai Lama dead – so much so that it has spent millions of yuan to get Tibetan women to seek his blessings by touching him so he can be poisoned.

The Chinese desperately try and obtain the Dalai Lama’s hair strands for DNA analysis so potential life-threatening ailments can be identified. The reach of the Chinese is so vast that even Pope Francis allegedly refused an audience with the venerated Buddhist leader—under pressure from the Chinese.

And so when the Dalai Lama is dead, this will be the most pressing challenge for the new generations of Tibetans, both within Tibet and in exile. Bruno examines this question with decades of research among Tibetan refugees in India and Nepal, and answers it with clarity, insight, and empathy. What will be the fate of the Tibetan exiles when the Dalai Lama is dead as eventually he must die ? To answer this question, you will have to read this book.