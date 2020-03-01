Book Review: Everlasting friendship amidst political crisis

Amidst all this not so worldly wise kairo happens to meet the swashbuckling and flamboyant Jay who can be pertinently viewed as the alter ego of the protagonist Kairo. Jay becomes the mentor of Kairo and takes the former under his tutelage.

Much of the story moves around their ever growing friendship though the author deftly captures a variety of other issues also pertaining to the political scenario. Jay, the Suncatcher, has predilection for the wildlife and the avian world.

Under the charismatic influence of his mentor, the protégée Kairo, matures and turns out to be a formidable personality. It is not only an individual, but the entire country is also on the verge of transition. Here, one is reminded of Tennyson who remarks, “The old order changeth, yielding place to new”.

Gunesekera deserves much adulation when it comes to the craft of characterisation. Owing to this particular skill, in this poignant and politically charged book, the readers happen to have their rendezvous with a host of characters.

They range from the confirmed revolutionaries to the dyed-in-the-wool socialists and extremely extrovert personas. The language is free from complexities and carries this exquisite prose forward with great ease. It is indeed a book to be grabbed in 2020.