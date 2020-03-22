Book Review: Dara Shukoh’s sad story

Much is not known about Dara Shukoh in India and the sub-continent. We know much about Aurangzeb, but not much about his brother Dara. Dara was the eldest son of Shah Jahan, the fifth Mughal emperor. Dara was a scholar, sufi, author and translator.

He translated Upnishads into Persian. Dara was confirmed as his heir by Shah Jahan but Dara was defeated by his brother Aurangzeb in a war of succession.

The recent book The Emperor Who Never was: Dara Shukoh in Mughal India by Supriya Gandhi focuses on Dara. The author draws an archival sources to tell the story of four brothers — Dara, Shuja, Murad and Aurangzeb — who with their older sister Jahanara Begum clashed during a war of succession.

The youngest Aurangzeb emerged victorious and executed his brothers, imprisoned father Shah Jahan and became emperor. The question continues to remain is would the history of India and South Asia been different if Dara have become the sixth Mughal emperor instead of Aurangzeb.

What kind of relations the Hindus and Muslims would have today? Opinion is divided. It might have changed the course of the history. Dara was against the religious extremism.

Dara authored Risala-I Haqqnuma, Hasanat-ul-arifin, Majma-ul-bahrain (meeting place of the two seas). Some believe that these two seas stand for Hinduism and Islam. The book gives us detailed and revealing portrait of Dara.