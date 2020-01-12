Book Review: Brazen & bold

The first woman editor of one of India’s oldest newsmagazines, Kaveree Bamzai puts together a bombshell of a book which should find a fitting place on every woman’s bookshelf. With bold writing, the author tells truths that can only come from a life fully lived.

She talks about love and loss, finance and marriage, friendships and children. The writing isn’t preachy at all, and while keeping the writing casual and oft times fun and humourous, Kaveree has managed to dole out wisdom without appearing like a know-it-all.

The book is peppered with advice from eminent personalities like Sudha Murty, Twinkle Khanna, Sania Mirza, Arianna Huffington and several men as well. Some of whom Kaveree has had the pleasure of meeting or working with, and all of whom have deeply inspired her over the course of her life.

Packed with guidance, it tells us more of what not to do than giving you a checklist of what to do, it creates space to think for yourself after laying out a platter of thoughtful words from people who have been there, done that and come out stronger.

It doesn’t impose on you any thinking or belief, but instead leaves you feeling freer and understood while dishing out tips on life and all that comes with it.