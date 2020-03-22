Book Review: An intellectuals’ collective

Yet in the last four years (and slightly before that), we have watched the great dismantling of ideas, institutions, philosophies and the policies that set us, as a nation, apart from the rest of Asia.

All this at the altar of a perversely imagined country, where our two greatest principles, self-reflection and a celebratory diversity, have been brutally sacrificed to keep the current dispensation in power. Nor does there seem to be a silver lining to our present horizon.

Yet in these dire times of ugly binaries of caste and creed, widespread suspicion of one’s neighbours and the increasing ease with which the “other’ is demonized in the public discourse, life throws up the right people to provide us with new ideas.

Over two years, there have been calls for the restoration of our Constitution in letter and spirit, creating “new sites for sociopolitical assertion”. India’s foremost academics, activists, policymakers and professionals have been meeting to discuss, debate and reflect upon present and future challenges.

More importantly, they are offering solutions to these challenges, based upon grass-root realities, fact-based research and social experience, and “actionable social-scientific knowledge”.

This is the first of 14 volumes of writings and essays that seek to highlight and focus upon the biggest conundrum of our times. In a country where a singular idea of nationhood is being thrust upon 1.3 billion people, it is imperative that we realise and absorb the fact that there are many such ideas, and only in accepting all these can we preserve the overarching reality of this teeming sub-continent as a place that nurtures the human spirit.

There are ten essays in this volume, preceded by an introduction from the editors. Each should be made mandatory reading in our institutions of learning, for they are ideas that fit the story of what is happening to us.

The line-up includes G D Devy, Kancha Iliah Shepherd, Neera Chanhoke, Sitaram Yechury, Shashi Tharoor, Kalpana Kannabiran, Navtej Singh Johar and Pushparaj Deshpande. We can only imagine the trove of literary treasure that awaits in the others in the series.