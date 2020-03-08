Book Review: A timely reminder

Temples are some of the earliest forms of museums in the world, for in these sacred spaces we can see and understand the past of a region, its people, culture and traditions. Illustrated by Sharanya Kunnath, Temple Tales leaves the reader in a mystical land with a claim that it is the author’s first book for children, it can be relished by adults alike.

Full of interesting snippets from all around India, the book is a personal and subjective compilation of the sacred spaces visited by the author. However, this would not impact the curiosity quotient of the reader).

A must read for anyone who has, at least once in life, wondered why a temple attracts people or why on earth one ends up donating ‘hair’ to the God, or why a temple is called Mookambika (‘The Dumbstruck Demon’).