Book Review: A book lover’s Christmas

Philip also commends O. Henry’s short story, The Gift of the Magi because as she says it’s a story that is an “everyday story symbolising the act of giving.”

Philip speaks about the spirit of sacrifice and how the writing evoked the imagery of a couple truly in love, just starting their life together and how each took steps unknowingly, proving their love for each other was above all else.

The story is a story that takes off from the Magi who visited baby Jesus and carried him gifts. The gifts included gold, frankincense and myrrh. Legend has it that the gifts were symbolic, to recognise and rejoice a king born. Philip says the story by O.

Henry, has been interpreted as being reminiscent of the three magi who came to Jesus bearing gifts. In the story a husband sells his prized pocket watch to give his wife a pair of ‘tortoise-shell combs’, for her hair, known for its beauty, while the wife sells her hair to gift her husband a chain for his gold pocket watch.

“It’s the season of giving one another. O. Henry as the author is known for surprise endings in his works. Sometimes the end is exactly the opposite of what one expects. It’s a story of human values. When you have all the money, one can gift anything one wants. But this story is special because of how they choose to gift each other when they have nothing,” says Philip.

The Oxen by Thomas Hardy