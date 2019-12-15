Book Review: A beautiful narrative that you don’t want to end

This book is about Chandragupta Maurya II and his reign as one of the most powerful kings of the Mauryan empire. The story begins with Chandragupta II, fondly called as Chandra, in the middle of the Ashwamedha ceremony, following his beloved horse, Tejas, to foreign lands to bring them under his father's empire.

Ramagupta, Chandra’s elder brother, will ascend the throne after Samudragupta. But, he is known to be jealous of Chandra and is constantly finding ways to belittle him in the court. The old and wise guru of the kingdom had foretold that Samudragupta’s succession won’t be an easy matter.

There is to be a contest between his two sons for the throne and this fact had worried the king for he did not want history to repeat itself. Nonetheless, under unforeseen circumstances, Chandra is crowned as the new king of Magadha.

Meanwhile, on his wandering expeditions during the Ashwamedha ceremony, he falls in love with a princess of a mountain kingdom, which branches out as a whole new story within the story.

The problems Chandra faces as the king and how overcomes them are very well described. The storyline is interesting for it takes us years behind in time to retell the tale of this great king who ruled so justly.

The emotions Chandra feels and the responsibility he holds, his battles, etc., is woven so well in the narrative that it makes us a part of it and connected to it till the end. It’s a fresh story with a beautiful narrative, making you want to get to the end of it, but also not want it to end.