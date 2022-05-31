Zarina Wahab recalls shooting amid heavy snowfall for 'Ishq Pashmina'

Veteran actress Zarina Wahab had an unforgettable experience with Krishna Shanti Productions' next film, 'Ishq Pashmina', which features a lovely story that talks, walks, and portrays love.

'Ishq Pashmina', which was recently unveiled, is a beautiful and poetic love story written and directed by debutant Arvind Pandey. The story has been shot in Himachal Pradesh's stunning landscapes. It is claimed to be one of the few films in which the entire film was shot in real and massive snowfall despite challenges faced by the cast and crew, allowing the viewer to witness realism and enjoy the scenery.

"It is commendable the way the locals reached out to help us despite the weather circumstances," actress Zareena Wahab said of one such occurrence while filming.

"It was unusual to have such a massive snowfall. I've worked outstations and experienced weather problems before, but this was something I had not experienced. Most importantly, the locals came to our aid, whether it was clearing the snow or ensuring that the areas were always clear for us. They also refused to accept gifts for their unwavering support! I'll never forget the joyful faces who waved goodbye to us at the conclusion of the shift, only to show their support and assist us in clearing the areas the next morning."

'Ishq Pashmina' stars Malti Chahar, who’s also the sister of Team India cricketer Deepak Chahar. She will be seen making her Bollywood debut in the upcoming movie along with Bhavin Bhanushali and Brijendra Kala.

Director Arvind Pandey is also the writer of 'Ishq Pashmina'. The film is produced under the banner of Krishna Shanti production. Cinematographer of the movie is Navin V Mishra. Music has been composed by Sham-Balkar and Shashwat Prakhar Bhardwaj. Lyrics are penned by Sham-Balkar and director Arvind Pandey himself.

Producers Suraj Mishra and Shalu Mishra promise a story that would put the audience at ease while leading them through multiple layers of emotions, with the goal of supporting young talent in the industry and offering a different love story.